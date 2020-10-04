Sheffield United have moved ahead of Fulham in the battle to sign Huddersfield Town defender Terence Kongolo, according to a report by Football Insider.

The Blades are looking to sign the Holland international before Monday.

Chris Wilder’s side are eager to bring in a defender as cover for the injured Jack O’Connell and have set their sights on Kongolo.

The 26-year-old is available to leave fellow Yorkshire side Huddersfield before the end of the transfer window with Carlos Corberan looking to get him off their wage bill.

Kongolo is also on the radar of Fulham after spending time on loan at Craven Cottage last season.

The Terriers forked out a hefty £17.5 million to sign him in June 2018 after he impressed on loan during the second-half of the 2017/18 season from AS Monaco.

He couldn’t prevent them from relegation from the top flight and was shipped on loan to Fulham during the second-half of the last campaign.

Kongolo started his career at Feyenoord and went on to play 138 games, helping them win the Eredivisie title in 2017.

Monaco snapped him up that summer on a five-year deal but he left the French outfit after less than six months to join Huddersfield. He made just six appearances for the Ligue 1 side.

Kongolo could be on the move again and Sheffield United see him as someone who could fit in their side as an over-lapping centre-back.

In other Sheffield United news, they have been linked with AFC Bournemouth defender Diego Rico as well, as covered by The72.

Will Sheffield United get Kongolo?