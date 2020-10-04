Bournemouth are interested in a move for QPR winger Bright Osayi-Samuel, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

The Hoops’ starlet has been linked with a move away this summer.

Osayi-Samuel, who is 22 years old, has entered the final 12 months of his contract at QPR and they are trying to tie him down on a new deal.

However, Bournemouth could look to tempt them into a sale before the end of this transfer window.

The pacey winger continues to be selected by Mark Warburton this season despite the ongoing uncertainty over his long-term future.

He has been on the books of the R’s for the past three seasons and has scored 11 goals in 97 games.

His impressive past campaign has meant he has caught the eye of other clubs and QPR are facing a battle to keep hold of him.

Osayi-Samuel started his career at Blackpool and rose up through the youth ranks at Bloomfield Road before going onto play 79 games for their first-team, chipping in with five goals.

QPR snapped him up in 2017 after he helped the Tangerines win promotion from League Two via the Play-Offs.

Bournemouth could be busy up until the transfer deadline and have Osayi-Samuel in their sights.

In other QPR news, Albert Adomah is set for a medical tomorrow ahead of his proposed move there, as per The72.

