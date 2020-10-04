Sheffield Wednesday are interested in free agent winger Andre Green, as per The Sun on Sunday (Printed edition, 4.10.20, page 59).

The Owls are considering a move to bring him to Hillsborough as they look to further boost their attacking options.

Green, who is 22 years old, was released by Aston Villa at the end of last season and has been weighing up his next move this summer. He has been linked with QPR over recent days, but could now get an offer from their fellow Championship side Sheffield Wednesday.

He started his career at Villa and his made his debut for them in a Premier League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur in March 2016.

Green went onto make 48 appearances for the Midlands club in all competitions before they opted to part ways with him in June, scoring twice along the way.

Green spent time away from Villa Park at Portsmouth during the 2018/19 season and scored five goals in 12 games for the League One side.

He then had a stint at Preston North End during the first-half of last season before spending the second-half with Charlton Athletic.

Green has got experience of playing Championship football and could prove to be a shrewd coup by Wednesday if they are able to land him.

It has been a busy transfer window for Garry Monk’s side but they have not stopped their recruitment just yet.

In other Owls news, they are still in pursuit of West Bromwich Albion striker Kenneth Zohore, as per The72.

