Albert Adomah will have a medical at QPR tomorrow ahead of his proposed move, as per a report by West London Sport.

The Hoops are set to bolster their options out wide by bringing the experienced winger to his boyhood club.

Adomah, who is 32 years old, was released by Nottingham Forest during this past week and is poised to join QPR on a free transfer.

The ex-Bristol City, Middlesbrough and Aston Villa man has racked up 641 appearances in his career to date, scoring 106 goals along the way.

He has also gained promotion to the Premier League twice before so would be a useful signing for the R’s if they get it over the line.

QPR boss, Mark Warburton, has said his side want a couple more acquisitions, as per West London Sport: “There’s a couple more to come, hopefully. Hopefully the next 24-48 hours will be interesting for us. If we can get one or two more over the line that would be really beneficial.

“We need depth because soon we’ll be playing a game a week. All squads will face demands and challenges unlike in any other season.”

The London side drew 1-1 against Sheffield Wednesday yesterday, with debutant Macauley Bonne scoring a last-gasp equaliser. Warburton said: “Macauley came in and you saw what he can do. We needed a partner for Lyndon Dykes and we’ll see what they can do going forward.”

In other QPR news, they will listen to loan offers for goalkeeping duo Joe Lumley and Liam Kelly, as covered by The72.

Happy with the proposed signing of Adomah, QPR fans?