Leeds United already have three big transfers in the bag with Roberto Moreno, Robin Koch and Diego Llorente at the club. A similar big-money move for Bayern Munich’s Michael Cuisance fell through after a failed medical. The Whites are said to be looking at alternatives and some, such as Football Insider, state that the Whites have returned to previous interest in Todd Cantwell.

Left-sided midfielder Cantwell has come up through the ranks at the Norfolk club since signing for them in 2008 as a ten-year-old schoolboy. Since breaking through into the first-team picture at Carrow Road, Cantwell has impressed and has gone on to make 70 appearances, scoring 8 goals and providing 4 assists.

22-year-old Cantwell featured heavily in Norwich’s Premier League campaign last season, making 37 appearances that led to 6 goals and 2 assists. It was a campaign that was one doomed from a long way out, the Canaries relegation finally being confirmed amidst a nightmare run of results at the end of the season.

Now Football Insider’s Veysey, referencing a ‘recruitment source’ writes that Leeds United are “back in” for youngster Cantwell as they look to beat the closing of Monday’s transfer window deadline.

Leeds have already entered a bid of £15m, supposedly. Their return comes with Veysey stating that the Canaries value academy product Cantwell in the £15m-£20m bracket. Veysey writes that “discussions are set to continue between the two clubs” as the ticking of the transfer clock hastens towards the current window closing.

Perhaps the biggest sign that this is happening is Norwich’s decision in regard to today’s game against Derby County. The Canaries recalled Emiliano Buendia but there was no recall for Cantwell.

That alone is strange, bearing in mind that Daniel Farke had left both Buendia and Cantwell out last week, citing a lack of focus from them as transfer rumours continue to swirl around the pair. Buendia coming back would seem to indicate a refocus by the Spaniard but Cantwell was still missing.

Read into it what you like, but it does seem to point towards the youngster not being focused. When this is synched with Leeds United going “back in” then there could be a very real instance that Todd Cantwell is being held back pending advanced talks with Leeds United.

Should Todd Cantwell move to Leeds United or push for promotion with Norwich?