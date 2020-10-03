According to Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey, Sky Bet Championship side Watford have made an approach to Leeds United for left-back Barry Douglas.

With Leeds United looking pretty much set at left-back, preferring Stuart Dallas as the incumbent and Gjanni Alioski as his back-up, Douglas would be looking for lucky scraps of opportunity to get into the Whites side.

Referencing a ‘Watford source’, Veysey writes that the Hornets are looking to buzz in and land Douglas with Veysey writing “the club are preparing a late-window move for Douglas“.

Scotland international Douglas was a £3m buy from Wolves in late-July 2018 and arrived after a superb season for the Black Country outfit. It was a season where he went on to make 39 appearances for them, scoring 5 goals and providing an astonishing 14 assists.

Much was expected of him on the back of that output but he’s failed to hit such heights for Leeds United. He’s featured in just 44 games over his time at Elland Road, providing just 5 assists.

Such a low return might be the guiding reason and force behind the Scot not being offered a new deal. Whatever the reasoning, 31-year-old Douglas is entering the final eight months of his current deal at Elland Road.

The degree of Watford’s interest, beyond that it is only ‘interest’ per se, is not known. It remains to be seen as to whether the Hornets will look for a loan deal in the first instance or negotiate a permanent transfer.

Whichever option they choose, or even if they don’t, Barry Douglas’ time at Elland Road does look to be coming to an end.

Will Barry Douglas still be a Leeds United player come 11:01pm on Monday evening?