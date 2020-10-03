Nothing seems to be going right for Nottingham Forest at the moment. They were a side heavily tipped to make an impression last season, falling short due to crippling inconsistency.

Losing games they should have easily won saw Sabri Lamouchi’s side fall to just outside the playoffs. That enthusiasm was carried forward into this season but enthusiasm is one thing – results are a different kettle of fish.

The results just haven’t been there for Forest this season. Their previous three games prior to today’s match-up at the City Ground with Bristol City has seen them lose all three, conceding five times and not score.

Today’s game was seen as an opportunity for the underfire Lamouchi to regather his troops and push towards getting Forest where many believe them to be – challenging at the top of the table rather than wallowing near to the bottom of the pile.

Early indications weren’t that positive as the visiting Robins went bob-bob-bobbing along to an early two-goal lead thanks to Andreas Weimann (12′) and Nakhi Wells (22′). Luke Freeman (35′) pulled one back for the home side but it hasn’t been enough to assuage the anger of the home fans.

Here is a selection of some of their comments as, yet again, they see their side put to the sword by an opponent on their own patch.

Nottingham Forest fans rage after opening display at City Ground

Lamouchi has to go. This is hopeless. Plenty of time to get a 3rd and 4th. #nffc — jamie trickett (@jmetrcktt) October 3, 2020

This can’t carry on. It’s like watching a dog struggling on knowing it’s in severe pain. Someone put this #nffc team down – it’s basically dead already 🙄 — Danny Stewart (@DannyPStewart) October 3, 2020

Still up for giving him 10 games? #NFFC — Kevin Phillips Bong (@K_Phillips_Bong) October 3, 2020

Players are absolutely shot, no creativity and a back 4 all over the place. No improvement, no confidence, get rid #nffc — Tom Banks (@tmkbanks) October 3, 2020

@NFFC_live can I have a refund on my I follow please what a waste of money 😡😡😡 — david gunn (@davidgunn85) October 3, 2020

There's nobody closing down, Bristol City have freedom of the whole pitch and our players are watching it happen. It's horrific to watch #NFFC — Dan (@95Redss) October 3, 2020

This is terrible worse i seen us in years , bunch of misfits playing , league one here we come #NFFC — Paul stuntmaster (@no1stuntmaster) October 3, 2020

Should defeat come, must Nottingham Forest sack Sabri Lamouchi?