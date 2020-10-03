According to a report from Sky Sports News, Everton are on the brink of signing Norwich City defender Ben Godfrey in a £25m deal after he passed a medical with the Toffees.

Norwich City defender Ben Godfrey is one of a host of Canaries stars to have been heavily linked with a move away from Carrow Road over the course of the summer transfer window.

Alongside Godfrey in being linked with a move away is the likes of Todd Cantwell, Emi Buendia and Max Aarons. Now, Godfrey looks set to follow full-back Jamal Lewis back to the Premier League.

Everton agreed a deal to bring Godfrey to Goodison Park earlier this week. With a fee agreed, the centre-back has now passed a medical ahead of the move. The move is set to net Norwich City £25m upfront, with a deal potential rising to £30m in add ons.

A host of other sides were interested in Godfrey. Everton’s fellow Premier League sides Newcastle United and Fulham were said keen, while Italian giants AC Milan and German outfit Bayer Leverkusen are said to have shown interest, as per Sky Sports News.

Since moving to Carrow Road in January 2016 from York City, Godfrey has made 78 appearances for the club, laying on two assists and finding the back of the net five times.

