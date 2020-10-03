According to a report from BBC Sport, Swansea City winger Kristoffer Peterson is set to make a move to 2.Bundesliga side Fortuna Dusseldorf to link up with ex-Wigan Athletic and Leeds United boss Uwe Rosler.

In one year with Swansea City, Kristoffer Peterson has struggled to nail down a spot in the club’s starting 11. Now, it has been claimed that the winger is set to seal a move away from the Liberty Stadium.

As per a report from BBC Sport, Peterson is set to make a move to Germany to link up with 2.Bundesliga side Fortuna Dusseldorf. It is claimed that a deal worth £400k plus add ons has been agreed for Peterson, who looks set to leave Swansea City after a year.

Former Liverpool youngster Peterson spent the second half of last season on loan away from Swansea City. He linked up with former side FC Utrecht on a temporary basis and upon returning to South Wales, it seems Peterson will now be heading out on the exit door for good.

Overall, Peterson has played in 12 games across all competitions since joining Swansea. In the process, he has scored one goal, providing no assists.

Should a move to Fortuna Dusseldorf be completed, Peterson will link up with Uwe Rosler. Rosler previously managed in England, taking charge of Brentford, Wigan Athletic, Leeds United and Fleetwood Town.

