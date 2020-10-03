League Two side Harrogate Town have confirmed the signing of former Celtic defender and recent Plymouth Argyle trialist Calvin Miller on their official club website.

Following the end of his contract with Celtic, left-sided player Calvin Miller has been heavily linked with a move to League One. As covered here on The72, Miller spent time on trial with Plymouth Argyle and was also linked with Gillingham.

MLS side Sporting Kansas City were also said keen on Miller but now, it has been confirmed that he has signed for League Two outfit Harrogate Town. Harrogate announced the deal on Saturday, confirming that he has linked up with the squad ahead of this weekend’s game against Bolton Wanderers.

Speaking to the club’s official website about Miller’s arrival, Weaver said that he is glad to have brought in the former Celtic youngster, saying:

“I’m very pleased to get some speed in as an attacking option and I think we’ll see the best of him going forward. Calvin has a good left foot and can deliver at pace. His tenacity was there for everyone to see right from session one, which is a must for us.”

Miller, 22, has played in all roles on the left-hand side over the course of his career. Since making his breakthrough into senior football, Miller has played all his football in Scotland, appearing five times for Celtic after coming through their youth academy.

A lot of Miller’s experience was picked up out on loan, spending time with Ayr United and Dundee.

