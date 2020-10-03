According to a report from TEAMtalk, Bournemouth striker Josh King is in talks with a move to Italy, with Serie A pair Torino and Bournemouth both said to be looking to bring the forward in.

A host of Bournemouth’s star players have left the club upon their relegation to the Championship. Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser have both joined Newcastle United, while Nathan Ake secured a move to Manchester City.

Striker Josh King has also been heavily linked with a move away. The likes of Spurs have been said keen on the former Manchester United youngster and now, two Italian sides have been credited with interest.

As per a report from TEAMtalk, Serie A pair Torino and Sampdoria are both looking to snap up King before the end of the window. The duo are said to be in talks with King, who is valued at £14m on Transfermarkt.

King, 26, has been with Bournemouth for five years but could leave the club this summer after their relegation. Over the course of his time with the club, he has netted 50 goals in 171 games for the Cherries, also laying on 17 assists.

Amid their relegation, he has been linked with a Premier League return, with a host of sides credited with interest. Now, with both Torino and Sampdoria said to be in talks, it will be interesting to see how his situation pans out as the end of the window nears.

Bournemouth fans, do you think King will still be at the club by the end of the transfer window?

