Aston Villa have released ex-Brentford and Birmingham City winger Jota, as announced by their official club website.

The Spaniard has left the Premier League side by ‘mutual agreement’.

Jota, who is 29 years old, only joined Aston Villa last summer but made just 10 appearances in the league for Dean Smith’s side last season. He still had a year left on his contract at Villa Park but has been allowed to leave.

He started his career at Celta Vigo and went onto make five appearances for their first-team having mainly played for their B team in his early career.

Jota spent the 2013/14 season on loan at Eibar and scored 11 goals for them in all competitions before moving to England to join Brentford. He became a hit with the London club and bagged 23 goals in 73 games for the Bees.

He spent a year-and-a-half back on loan at Eibar during his four seasons on the books at Griffin Park.

Birmingham paid a fee in excess of £6 million to sign him in August 2017 and he penned a four-year deal at St. Andrew’s. He went onto play 75 times for the Blues and chipped in with eight goals in all competitions before his move to Midlands’ rivals Aston Villa last year.

Jota struggled to make an impact in the Premier League last term and is now a free agent. It will be interesting to see where he ends up now, with a return to Spain a distinct possibility.

