Derby County are in ‘talks’ with West Brom’s Charlie Austin, as per Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 10.42).

The striker is being allowed to leave the Hawthorns despite only joining the Baggies last year.

Austin, who is 31 years old, is wanted by Derby as they look to sharpen their attacking options.

He scored 11 goals in 38 games in all competitions for Slaven Bilic’s side last season to help them win promotion to the Premier League. However, he is now out-of-favour at the Hawthorns and is in discussions about a return to the Championship.

Austin is a proven goal scorer in the second tier and would be a shrewd signing by the Rams.

The forward made his name at Swindon Town and was snapped by Burnley in January 2011. He spent two-and-a-half years at Turf Moor and scored a combined 45 goals before QPR signed him in August 2013.

Austin carried on his goal scoring exploits in London and bagged 48 goals in 89 games for the R’s, helping them gain promotion to the Premier League in 2014.

Southampton came calling for him in January 2016 and he spent three seasons with the Saints in the top flight before dropping back to the Championship with West Brom last year.

Derby have made a poor start to the new season, losing all three of their opening games, but bringing Austin to Pride Park would be an exciting signing for their fans.

Will Derby get Austin?