West Bromwich Albion boss Slaven Bilic has said his side are looking to offload some fringe players before the end of the transfer window, as per a report by Birmingham Live.

This is a boost for Nottingham Forest and their pursuit of winger Kamil Grosicki.

The Reds have been linked with the Poland international in the past and could reignite their interest in him.



Grosicki, who is 31 years old, only joined West Brom in January but could be set to leave the Midlands club already and return to the Championship.

Bilic has had his say on potential departures, as per Birmingham Live: “That would be good. That’s also an important part of the transfer window, not only because of the budget and it would ease the wages, but because it’s not good to have a squad too big, who’d continue to train after the transfer window shuts.

“We’ll see. They have their contracts, the players who are missing are optimistic that something is going to happen in the club. It’s not that easy to find a club. They have their agents. I’m hoping that some of them will go.”

Grosikci helped the Baggies gain promotion to the Premier League last term but is down the pecking order now.

He previously spent just over three years on the books at Hull City and was a key player for the Tigers. He joined them in the top flight in January 2017 and went onto score 25 goals in 123 appearances for the Yorkshire side in all competitions.

In other Forest news, QPR are looking to sign their recently released winger Albert Adomah, as per The72.

Will Nottingham Forest sign Grosicki?