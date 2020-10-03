Crystal Palace’s interest in Ipswich Town midfielder Flynn Downes is ‘retained’, as detailed in a report by The Athletic.

The Eagles have been interested in the League One man throughout this transfer window.

Downes, who is 21 years old, handed in a transfer request this summer but Palace have been unable to agree with Ipswich on his valuation, thus making a deal unlikely to happen before the transfer deadline.

Nevertheless, the Premier League side are expected to monitor his progress this season.

Downes has put this summer’s fiasco behind him and has played a key part in Ipswich’s winning start to the season. The Tractor Boys have won three of their opening three games of the new campaign.

The Essex-born midfielder joined Ipswich at the age of seven and has since risen up through their youth ranks. He has since made 77 appearances for their first-team and has chipped in with three goals.

Downes also had a loan spell away from Portman Road at Luton Town during the 2017/18 season.

He is being tipped for a big future in the game and Ipswich fans wouldn’t have been surprised to see Crystal Palace targeting him over the past few months.

His immediate focus will be on the Tractor Boys and their pursuit of promotion this season. However, he could have a Premier League move on the horizon if he impresses Palace further.

In other news, Roy Hodgson’s side are also interested in Brentford starlet Said Benrahma, as covered by The72.

