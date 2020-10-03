Swindon Town are in the hunt for more signings before the end of the transfer window, as per a report by the Swindon Advertiser.

The Robins have made a solid start to life back in League One having won two out of their opening three games.

Richie Wellens’ side delved into the transfer window over the summer to sign the likes of Matej Kovar, Jonathan Grounds, Diallang Jaiyesimi, Brett Pitman, Jonny Smith and Jordan Stevens, amongst others.

However, Swindon are still looking to continue their recruitment drive over the coming weeks to ensure they have enough competition and depth in their squad for the lengthy campaign.

Wellens has said, as per the Swindon Advertiser: “The reason I want more players still is because September has been quite an easy month in terms of the fixtures, because we went out of the League Cup, but this month will be completely different.

“We’ve got Saturday-Tuesday quite a few times coming up, and even if you’ve got all of your players fit, some of them might be physically nowhere near it in terms of asking them to do what you want – playing with intensity, playing with a certain fitness level and doing a certain amount of sprints.”

He added: “So we need more players in so that we can rotate the squad because it’s going to be tough.”

Swindon travel to London Road to face Peterborough United this afternoon in what will be a tough test for the Robins.

