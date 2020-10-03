Watford defender Craig Dawson has been linked with West Ham United over recent days, whilst Fulham and Burnley are ‘options’ for him, as per The Athletic journalist Adam Leventhal on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: #WatfordFC transfer update Re Dawson: sources close to potential move say nothing official from WH yet. But purch… https://t.co/HE3XNlct5d (@AdamLeventhal)

The centre-back could be a thrown a Premier League lifeline before the end of the transfer window.

West Ham, Fulham and Burnley are all in need of defensive reinforcements and have until 16th October to sign Dawson if they want to.

Dawson, who is 30 years old, only moved to Watford last summer but couldn’t prevent the Hertfordshire side getting relegated to the Championship.

The experienced defender started out in non-league with Radcliffe Borough before he was snapped up by Rochdale in 2009. After an impressive campaign with them in League Two, West Brom signed him in August 2010.

He had a brief loan stint at Bolton Wanderers in 2013 before establishing himself as a key player at the Hawthorns. Dawson spent nine years in the Midlands, making 225 appearances and chipping in with 15 goals.

Watford came calling last year after he spent the year before in the Championship but he finds himself back in the second tier again now.

However, he could be on his way back to the top flight over the coming weeks.

