It was something of a shock for Leeds United fans when youngster Clarke Oduor moved from the West Yorkshire club to South Yorkshire to join Barnsley. That was in August 2019; now the former Whites starlet has received his first international call-up from Kenya.

🇰🇪 A first senior international call-up for this man… Congratulations, @Clarke_Oduor! 👏 pic.twitter.com/KJjdfOHNKM — Barnsley FC (@BarnsleyFC) October 2, 2020

Clarke Oduor was seen as one of those Leeds United Under-23s who was on the verge of breaking through in a more determined manner into the first-team reckoning. He signed his first professional deal at Elland Road, going on to sign a contract extension in February this year to extend his current deal up until June 2020. This extension also included an option for a further year’s extension.

However, only six months after signing that extension, the Tykes brought him to Oakwell to join another former White, Alex Mowatt, in the South Yorkshire side’s ranks. Until his move, Oduor was a regular with Leeds United’s Under-23s two seasons ago, a season where they excelled in winning their Professional Development League North division and the national title.

His first season at Barnsley saw the rated left-back make 16 appearances in the Tykes first-team outfit, scoring one goal (pictured above). What an important goal it was too with it being the goal that kept Barnsley as a Sky Bet Championship side at the death last season.

Since then, Oduor has not managed to make the breakthrough this season into Barnsley’s Championship side. All that he has to his name this season is a pair of Carabao Cup appearances totalling 77 minutes of action.

News of his international call-up has obviously received a degree of response from Barnsley fans. Here is a collection of what some of them have been saying.

Barnsley fans reflect on Oduor call-up

Wow. What an opportunity, ridiculous he’s one of the best players in an entire country but not considered good enough to start for us 🧐 — The 92 Barnsley (@T92Barnsley) October 2, 2020

He should be playing for first team. Young hungry player. — Bikertyke (@Bikertyke1) October 3, 2020

Start him+ sign a striker — Harry (@Harry57881917) October 2, 2020

Absolutely quality player, who deserves that chance — Jack Snowden (@JackSnowden18) October 3, 2020

Man should be starting each week. Him and Styles best players we have — Luke Mawdsley (@MrMawdsley) October 2, 2020

What a player😍 Best be starting tomorrow — Jamie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@bfcjamie1) October 2, 2020

Deserves a place in this team anorl every week clueless struber — Scott Theaker (@TheakerScott) October 2, 2020

Then there’s this tipped hat to the Stone Roses:

I wanna, I wanna be Oduor’d…….. — Nick Jeffery (@nickejeffery) October 2, 2020

