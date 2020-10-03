Hull City boss Grant McCann has said he is looking to loan out some younger players, as per BBC Sports journalist Matt Dean on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: #hcafc’s Grant McCann is looking to get some of his younger players out on loan. WATCH ⬇️ (🔈on/🎧on) https://t.co/N9wEA86cRz (@mattdeanbbc)

It has been a busy transfer window in terms of incomings at the KCOM Stadium and they could now look to send some of their youngsters away to get some first-team experience.

Hull currently only have Elliot Bonds out on loan at Cheltenham but are open to letting some others leave before the transfer deadline.

McCann has said: “We will look to get some players out on loan, some of the younger ones. What I don’t want to do is leave some of the players playing in the Under-23’s games.

“It might be a good opportunity for some of the younger players to go out and play some games.”

He added: “We’ve got to be careful where we send them. We don’t want to send them somewhere where they are not going to play or somewhere where it is not going to help them develop.”

The likes of Max Sheaf, Callum Jones, James Berry and Jacob Greaves are all highly-rated by the Tigers but could depart to get some more game time.

Hull have made a strong start to life in the third tier and have won their opening three games. They take on Plymouth Argyle at home this afternoon looking to make it four wins from four.



