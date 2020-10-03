West Bromwich Albion are eager to offload some fringe players before the end of the transfer window, as per a report by Birmingham Live.

This is a boost in Derby County’s pursuit of proven Championship goal scorer Charlie Austin, who could become available to leave the Hawthorns after just a year.

West Brom have transfer targets of their own as they look to sharpen their attacking options in the Premier League and want to clear some space in their squad.

The Baggies’ boss, Slaven Bilic, has had his say on potential departures: “That would be good. That’s also an important part of the transfer window, not only because of the budget and it would ease the wages, but because it’s not good to have a squad too big, who’d continue to train after the transfer window shuts.

“We’ll see. They have their contracts, the players who are missing are optimistic that something is going to happen in the club. It’s not that easy to find a club. They have their agents. I’m hoping that some of them will go.”

Austin, who is 31 years old, scored 11 goals in 38 games in all competitions for Bilic’s side last season to help them win promotion to the top flight.

Derby are in need of some attacking reinforcements after a dismal start to the new season and the ex-Swindon Town, QPR and Burnley man would be ideal for the Rams.

Phillip Cocu’s side will be keeping an eye on his situation closely between now and the transfer deadline.

In other news, West Brom are also keen to offload Kenneth Zohore, with Sheffield Wednesday the most likely destination, as per The72.

Will Derby get Austin?