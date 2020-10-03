QPR are open to loaning out either Joe Lumley or Liam Kelly, as per a report by West London Sport.

The Hoops are set to give Seny Dieng an opportunity to be their number one meaning they are looking to offload one of their three senior ‘keepers before the transfer deadline.

Lumley, who is 25 years old, is out of contract at the end of this season and seems the most likely to leave the London club.

He has been linked with fellow Championship side Birmingham City this summer, as per The72, but won’t be joining the Blues now as they have signed two goalkeepers in this transfer window.

Lumley has been on the books of the R’s since joining them as a youngster in 2010, having previously played as a youngster at Tottenham Hotspur.

He has since made 80 appearances for the Hoops over the past 10 years in all competitions, as well as spending a lot of time out on loan in the lower leagues at Bishop’s Stortford, Accrington Stanley, Morecambe, Stevenage, Bristol Rovers and Blackpool in the past.

Kelly, on the other hand, may depart on loan instead of Lumley despite only joining QPR last year.

The ex-Scotland Under-21 international signed for Mark Warburton’s side from Rangers and made 22 appearances in all competitions last season. He still has three years left on his contract.

