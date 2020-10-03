Manchester United only want Watford winger Ismaila Sarr on a loan deal, as per a report by the Express.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have held talks with the Hornets over signing him but are not interested in bringing him to Old Trafford on a permanent basis at this stage.

United’s key target is Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, but they will have to explore other avenues if they fail to sign him before Monday night.

The Premier League giants would have until 16th October to strike a deal with Watford for Sarr.

Sky Sports reporter James Cooper said on the ‘Transfer Show’: “Ismaila Sarr is someone that Manchester United have talked to Watford about, there have been discussions.

“But again, they’re not looking at a player like that as a permanent fixture, as someone they’re going to bring in and make a Manchester United long-term prospect.

“They want a loan signing, they don’t want someone permanently. So I think, although that could go onto the other deadline in terms of the Championship, it would be a worst-case scenario rather than a best-case scenario, which is Jadon Sancho.”

Sarr, who is 22 years old, scored six goals and gained six assists in 30 appearances in all competitions this past season as Watford slipped into the Championship.

The Hornets paid £30 million to lure him to Vicarage Road from Rennes last summer but face a real battle to keep hold of him before the end of the transfer window.

In other Watford news, they are interested in AS Monaco left-back Antonio Barreca, as covered by The72.

Will Sarr go to Manchester United?