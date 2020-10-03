According to Wayne Veysey and Football Insider, EFL trio Portsmouth, Swindon Town and Gillingham are all looking to make a move for Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Bogusz who has been made available for loan by the Whites.

Yesterday, Football Insider revealed that Bogusz had been given the green light to leave Leeds United on loan, the path ahead of him at Elland Road somewhat congested. The 19-year-old had already voiced concerns at not being able to break into Leeds’ first-team and was looking for regular football.

The two seasons that he has spent at Elland Road has seen him catch the eye of the coaching staff, many positive things said about him. His displays for the Under-23s had singled him out as a player with a future, one to watch so-to-speak. That put him on the first-team radar, the 18-year-old Poland Under-21 international finding his way to the senior team bench.

United are thought keen to get Bogusz some games under his belt and improve him as a footballer. He’s already shown flashes of the potential which led Leeds to snap his up from Ruch Chorzow and he is said to have made it clear that he doesn’t want another season at Elland Road in the Under-23s.

Bogusz made his full debut for Leeds United in the dead rubber against Charlton Athletic at the tail-end of last season, a game Leeds comfortably won 4-0. His wanting more football is understandable.

A move to League One would give him that and any of the trio of teams mentioned would aid his development as a football. Swindon, who have United winger Jordan Stevens on loan, and Gillingham are placed 6th and 7th in the early League One table with Portsmouth wallowing a little in 21st.

Its early-dorrs yet but it is likely that one of those teams could be the destination for the season for Mateusz Bogusz.

Would Mateusz Bogusz be better staying at Elland Road or moving to League One on loan?