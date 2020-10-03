Speaking to the club’s official website, Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has said that he is expecting a tough test against Wycombe Wanderers despite their difficult start to life in the Championship.

Last weekend, Luton Town fell to their first defeat of the season at the hands of rivals Watford. Prior to their loss to the Hornets, Nathan Jones’ side had secured wins over Barnsley and Derby County.

This afternoon, the Hatters face Championship new-boys Wycombe Wanderers, who have endured a difficult start to life in the second-tier. The Chairboys are yet to score their first goal and have been defeated by Rotherham United, Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City.

Ahead of the game, Luton boss Jones previewed the clash with Gareth Ainsworth’s side. Speaking to the club’s official website, he said that he will be expecting a tough game regardless of Wycombe’s form, saying:

“We’ll be as prepared as we possibly can be. We have experience of Wycombe and of real battles, through all three leagues now, and we have watched their recent games, so we know what tests were going to come up against and I think we have a decent record against them.

“We’ve only lost once since I’ve been here in six or seven outings, and I hope that continues because it will be a tough, tough game. Championship games are tough games anyway, and against Wycombe, it’s an even tougher game because of the rivalry we’ve had.

“We’ve had a similar trajectory to Wycombe, obviously slightly earlier than them but it’s always a really, really tough game against Wycombe. We know that and we are going to have to be at it.

“There is a chance of points, there is always a chance for three points available in a Championship game because anything can happen. But at no point are we looking at it saying this is going to be anything other than a war.”



How do you think the game between Luton Town and Wycombe Wanderers will end? Will the Hatters return to winning ways or will Ainsworth’s side secure their first three points? Or will the two sides play out a draw? Have your say in the poll below.

How do you think Luton Town vs Wycombe Wanderers will end?