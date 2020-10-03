Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has said he is expecting a “tough game” as Cardiff City visit Ewood Park later today.

After narrowly losing to Bournemouth in their Championship curtain-raiser. Blackburn Rovers have been in impressive form. Tony Mowbray’s side responded to their opening day defeat with a 5-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers and followed that up with a 4-0 victory against Derby County.

Later today, Rovers host Neil Harris’ Cardiff City at Ewood Park and will be looking to continue their strong form. The Bluebirds have lost two games and won once so far and will be looking to bounce back from last weekend’s loss to Reading.

With confidence levels high in the Blackburn Rovers camp, Tony Mowbray has moved to preview his side’s game with Cardiff City. Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Mowbray said he will be expecting a tough game but hopes confidence will help them secure a third consecutive win. He said:

“The confidence levels in the team are good, we believe in what we’re doing and that it’s helping us get results,” he said

“Cardiff are next. I talked last week about Derby, Cardiff and Forest being our next three games and it’s quite a tough ask against established teams who are always in, or around, the play-offs over the last few years with big expectations.

“Looking at their squad they have an experienced squad with a manager who knows what it’s all about. He’s done his apprenticeship at Millwall, he knows what he likes in football and how his teams play and what we do know is they will come and make it very difficult for us.

“We should expect a tough game but one we’ll look to impact with the way we’re playing.”

