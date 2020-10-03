Nottingham Forest have confirmed the release of winger Albert Adomah on their official club website amid heavy links with a move to fellow Championship side QPR.

As covered here on The72, QPR have been heavily linked with a move for winger Albert Adomah. The former Bristol City and Middlesbrough man is a QPR supporter and now, Rangers have received a big boost in their pursuit of the winger.

Nottingham Forest have confirmed the release of Adomah, announcing that he has left the club by mutual consent on their official club website. His deal with the club was set to finish at the end of the season but now, it has been confirmed that he will not be staying with the club any longer.

QPR are keen to bolster their attacking ranks before the end of the transfer window. Winger Andre Green is among the players linked, while striker Macauley Bonne’s arrival was announced on Friday morning.

Now, with Adomah’s release being confirmed, QPR have taken a big forward in their efforts to bring him to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Adomah, 32, is vastly experienced at Football League level. The winger made a name for himself with Barnet, earning a move to Bristol City. Since then, the Ghana international has gone on to play for Middlesbrough, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Cardiff City (loan).

QPR fans, would you be happy with the signing of Albert Adomah? Let us know how you feel in the poll at the bottom of the page.

