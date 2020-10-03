Speaking to the club’s official website, Swansea City new boy Viktor Gyokeres has said he is looking forward to helping the club keep up their great start after sealing a loan move from Brighton and Hove Albion.

Swansea City have moved to bolster their attacking ranks with the loan signing of Brighton and Hove Albion striker Viktor Gyokeres. He arrives on a season-long deal and will wear the number 14 for his loan club.

Swansea boss Steve Cooper has been looking to bring another striker in before the end of the transfer window and will be happy to have got his man. Gyokeres comes in to fill the gap left by former loan man Rhian Brewster, who has now joined Sheffield United.

Upon the confirmation of the deal, Swansea City new boy Gyokeres spoke to the club’s official website about the move. Speaking to the club’s official website, the striker said that he is looking forward to linking up with the club as they look to continue their strong start to the season. He said:

“I hope I can help the team as much as I can with what they need upfront, with goals and assists and helping the team get points. I want to help the attacking part of the team get better, I hope I can do well but it will be all about the team.

“I have been looking at how Swansea have been doing, both this season and the end of last season, it’s been a great start and we hope we can keep that going.”

Gyokeres went on to express his delight after getting the deal done quickly. He also said that he is looking forward to working with the club after talking to former Swansea coaches Graham Potters, Billy Reid and Bjorn Hamberg at his parent club, saying:

“It is nice to get everything done, it happened quickly at the end and I’m happy to be here. It has been something I have known about for a while, it has gone back and fore between Swansea and Brighton, and I am just glad it is all sorted now.

“I always knew about Swansea, it is a big club and a great club. It is going to be interesting for me to play here, it’s a nice place.

“I spoke to them (Potter, Reid and Hamberg) a little bit as they had been here, they only had good things to say, and that made me more comfortable to come here and play here. I hope I can get regular football here. It is nice to be playing, as I have been for Brighton in the cup, getting those minutes has been good for me.”

Swansea City fans, do you think that Gyokeres will be a success at the Liberty Stadium? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Will Gyokeres be a success with Swansea City?