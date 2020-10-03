Port Vale have confirmed that former Leeds United and Swindon Town striker Billy Paynter has returned to the club as part of the club’s youth set-up, announcing Paynter’s appointment on their official club website.

After leaving the club 15 years ago, striker Billy Paynter has completed a return to Port Vale. The retired 36-year-old has joined the club in a coaching capacity, taking up a role in their youth academy.

Paynter will work with Port Vale as Professional Development Phase Lead Coach. Upon the announcement of his return, Paynter spoke to the club’s official website about his new role, saying that he is hoping to use his experience to help the Valiants’ young stars break into senior football. He said:

“It’s a joy to be back where it all started. Coming through PVFC’s Centre of Excellence from the age of 10, I know what the DNA of Port Vale is and what sort of players we should be producing.

“In a way, I have lived and done this through my experiences and I will be passing down a lot that I have learned during not only my time at Port Vale, but the likes of Leeds, Doncaster, Hull City and Swindon.

“I will also be passing down the experience I have picked up along the way of coaching at Category 1 Premier League clubs [Most recently Everton].”

Since retiring, Paynter has spent time coaching with Hartlepool and Everton. Over the course of his career, Paynter played for Port Vale, Hull City, Southend United, Bradford City, Swindon Town, Leeds United, Brighton and Hove Albion, Doncaster Rovers, Sheffield United, Carlisle United, Hartlepool and Warrington Town.