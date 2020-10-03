Scottish Premiership side Motherwell have confirmed the signing of former Wigan Athletic and Bradford City striker Devante Cole on their official club website.

Following the end of his contract with League One side Doncaster Rovers, striker Devante Cole has been without a club. Now, the former Manchester City youngster has found himself a new club.

Cole has linked up with Scottish Premiership side Motherwell for a second stint at Fir Park. Motherwell confirmed the signing of Cole on Friday, with the striker putting pen to paper on a one-year deal to keep him at the club until the end of the season.

Upon the confirmation of the deal, Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson spoke to the club’s official website to welcome Cole back to the club. He said:

“Obviously we have worked with Devante before, so we know what we are getting from him. He gives us options all across the forward line and adds pace. He has proven he can score goals coming in from the wider positions and he will add real competition to the front line.”

Cole’s previous stint saw him play in 21 times across all competitions with Motherwell. In the process, he netted four goals and laid on one assist across all competitions.

Over the course of his career, Cole has played for Manchester City, Barnsley, MK Dons, Bradford City, Fleetwood Town, Wigan Athletic, Burton Albion, Motherwell and Doncaster Rovers.

