Following on from our Top 10 players in both the Championship and in League One, here are the top 10 players in League Two.

Similarly to our League One list, the teams represented in the top 10 list do vary.

Here are the top 10 players in League Two on EA Sports FIFA 21:

10. Ian Henderson (Salford City) – Rating: 66

Henderson has been a brilliant marksman throughout his career and has justified his high rating already this season by scoring four goals in his opening two games.

9. Callum Harriott (Colchester United) – Rating: 66

The winger impressed last season for the U’s and finds himself in the Top 10 players after not being included in FIFA 20.

8. Randell Williams (Exeter City) – Rating: 66

Williams was rewarded for his performances in the last campaign with an 86 rated Team of the Season card. Despite that his rating has only increased by one from a 65.

7. Chris Hussey (Cheltenham Town) – Rating: 66

Hussey has jumped up from bronze to silver in this latest instalment, increasing from a 64 to a 66.

6. Jay Spearing (Tranmere Rovers) – Rating: 67

The combative midfielder has just arrived after a successful spell with Blackpool, but finds himself downgraded from last years 68 rating.

5. Tom Clarke (Salford City) – Rating: 67

The first of three Salford City players in the top five. Clarke had been a brilliant servant to Preston for seven years and will certainly show his wealth of experience in League Two.

4. Vaclav Hladky (Salford City) – Rating: 67

Hladky’s first inclusion in the FIFA video game in his career and he finds himself joint-second in terms of ratings in the division. Since conceding two on the opening day, he has kept two clean sheets in a row.

3. Bruno Andrade (Salford City) – Rating: 67

Another new signing for Salford sees Andrade arrive from Lincoln City. He scored two goals and set up six more for his teammates last season. However, he has been downgraded one since FIFA 20.

2. Connor Wood (Bradford City) – Rating: 67

The largest increase from last year’s game in the top 10 is for Bradford’s Connor Wood, who has increased from a bronze 61 to being the joint-second highest in the league with a rating of 67.

1. Dean Furman (Carlisle United) – Rating: 68

The seasoned South Africa international has recently arrived at Carlisle from Supersport United in his native country. He is the highest rated player in the division on FIFA 21.