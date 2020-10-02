Middlesbrough have agreed a deal to re-sign forward Patrick Roberts from Manchester City according to Football Insider.

The striker spent the second half of last season on loan at the Riverside and the Championship club are now set to bring him back to the club on loan for the entirety of this campaign.

Roberts scored one goal and provided three assists in 11 appearances for Middlesbrough and he is now close to making a return in a temporary switch.

The youngster did make the move to Norwich City during the first half of the last campaign but failed to make an impact and was then loaned out to Middlesbrough in a spell which proved far more fruitful.

Roberts has played just one Premier League game for Manchester City and has instead enjoyed loan spells at Spanish side Girona and Scottish champions Celtic.

Middlesbrough have made no secret of their desire to bring in another striker and had been linked with a move for West Bromwich Albion striker Kenneth Zohore but with wages proving a problem, a move for Roberts does present a much cheaper alternative for manager Neil Warnock.

Roberts signed a new three-year deal at Manchester City last summer and will be hoping that another loan spell with further his development with an opportunity for first-team football at the Premier League giants hopefully not too far away.

Boro have struggled in the Championship so far this season and will be keen to strengthen their squad even further to avoid another relegation battle similar to the one they endured for some of last season.

