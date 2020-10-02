Bournemouth, Swansea City and Luton Town are all chasing Tottenham Hotspur defender Cameron Carter-Vickers according to The Daily Mail.

The USA international is believed to be surplus to requirements under Jose Mourinho and could be allowed to leave in this transfer window.

Carter-Vickers has failed to make an impact at Spurs and has enjoyed loan spells at Sheffield United, Ipswich Town, Swansea City and Luton Town.

The defender came through the ranks at Tottenham but with his contract expiring next year they would rather sell him this year on a permanent transfer than risk losing him for free next summer.

Tottenham have plenty of players within their defensive ranks with likes of Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, and Davinson Sanchez as well as Ben Davies who can provide cover at centre-back.

It appears unlikely that Carter-Vickers will break into the Spurs first team in the immediate future and a move away may be the best decision for all parties.

Carter-Vickers most recently spent time on loan at Luton last season where he played an integral part in their good end of season form which saw them escape relegation to League One and cement their place in the Championship.

The transfer window closes on October 16 for EFL clubs meaning Bournemouth, Swansea and Luton all have a couple of weeks to win the race to sign the defender.

Bournemouth will be keen to bring in a centre-back to replace Nathan Ake and with speculation rife over the future of Joe Rodon it means Swansea will also be eyeing up potential alternatives.

Should Cameron Carter-Vickers make the move to the Championship?