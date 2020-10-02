Swansea City and Millwall have both expressed their interest in Tranmere Rovers winger Corey Blackett-Taylor as reported by The Daily Mail.

The winger has not been involved in the squad for Tranmere in recent times amid speculation surrounding his future with Bristol Rovers also monitoring him.

However, they face competition from Championship duo Swansea and Millwall who were impressed with his performances for Tranmere last season.

The versatile winger can play on the left-hand side of the midfield and he could be available for a modest sum before the transfer window closes.

Blackett-Taylor caught the eye during Tranmere’s FA Cup run last season and in particular during a man-of-the-match display in their shock third-round victory over Watford.

There has also been interest from Nottingham Forest meaning it looks increasingly unlikely that he will remain at Prenton Park this season.

He scored five times and provided six assists for Tranmere last season and although they would be keen to keep him at the club they understand this would be difficult due to Championship interest in him.

The transfer window for EFL clubs is open until October 16 so there is still ample time to get a deal completed for the youngster.

The former Aston Villa winger has proven himself at League One level and although he has yet to do so at Championship level, if he can be acquired for a small fee he could definitely be worth taking a gamble on.

Would Corey Blackett-Taylor be a hit in the Championship?