Watford manager Vladimir Ivic has admitted that he is unsure on the future of captain Troy Deeney as reported by the Watford Observer.

Deeney has been linked with a move to West Bromwich Albion as well as Tottenham Hotspur and has made no secret of his desire to return to the Premier League.

Deeney has only featured for one minute of league action since the start of the season when he came on as a substitute in their shock 1-0 defeat to Luton Town at Vicarage Road.

The striker’s contract expires next summer and Watford are believed to be willing to allow him to leave on loan in this transfer window.

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic is keen to recruit a striker before the transfer window closes with Karlan Grant believed to be their number one target although discussions aren’t progressing as quickly as they would like.

The Baggies have sounded out Deeney and his Watford teammate Andre Gray as possible alternatives should they not manage to secure Grant.

Watford boss Ivic had his say on Deeney’s future: “We don’t know until the last minute of the transfer window what’s going to happen.”

“I will speak with the people from the board of the club who work on transfers on who will move, who will come and to be honest nobody of us knows, with some of the players, who will stay or who will move.”

“Troy is the club captain. All of us expect it and I’m sure Tom Cleverley expects it. At this moment, Tom is the captain because Troy is out of the team.”

Deeney would certainly bring experience to the West Brom team but he does currently appear to their back-up option to Huddersfield Town striker Grant.

