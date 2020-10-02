Northampton Town have confirmed the signing of former Barnsley striker Danny Rose from Mansfield Town, announcing the deal on their official club website.

Northampton Town have moved to bolster their attacking options before the end of the transfer window. The Cobblers have snapped up Mansfield Town striker Danny Rose on a permanent deal, confirming that the former Barnsley man has put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the club.

Northampton also hold the option of a further year in the deal, potentially keeping him at the club until the summer of 2023. He joins the club after four years with Mansfield Town and will be looking to help Keith Curle’s side to a successful first campaign back in League One.

Upon the announcement of the deal, Curle welcomed Rose and moved to thank the club’s board for their efforts in getting the deal done. Speaking to the club’s official website, he said:

“We are adding a player to the squad who has scored consistently throughout his career so far and someone who can play in a number of positions across the forward line.

“He has a good work ethic and I like his character. He is a player who used to annoy the life out of me when he played against me and my teams so I am delighted he will be in our dressing room now! He is the sort of character you love to have on your side.

“Danny is a player who I think will build up a real rapport with the fans here as I know he did with the supporters at Mansfield. He is a striker at an excellent age with some good experience and that is a good fit for our squad.

“We also really appreciate what the board have done too as they committed to continue with our budget plans even through these uncertain times with crowds not allowed into matches and they have backed this up with the signing of Danny.”

With Mansfield Town, Rose netted 44 goals and laid on 11 assists in 164 appearances. Now, he will be looking to impress with Northampton Town.

