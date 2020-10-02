Speaking to the club’s official website, Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer has said the club “couldn’t refuse” QPR’s offer for striker Macauley Bonne after his departure was confirmed on Friday.

On Friday, QPR secured the signing of sought-after striker Macauley Bonne from League One outfit Charlton Athletic. Since the club’s relegation from the Championship, Bonne has been linked with a return to the second-tier and today, a deal was confirmed.

Bonne leaves Charlton Athletic after one year with the club. The 24-year-old signed from Leyton Orient last summer and in 40 games with the club, Bonne netted 12 goals and laid on two assists across all competitions.

Now, upon the confirmation of the deal, Addicks boss Lee Bowyer has opened up on Bonne’s move to QPR. Speaking to the club’s official website, Bowyer said the club could not refuse Rangers’ bid, saying:

“QPR came in and made an offer that we couldn’t refuse. He did well for us last season and got 11 goals but looking at the bigger picture, it is the right price and the right deal for us.

“We brought Macauley in just over a year ago, we paid £200,000, it was more like a project really. He’s done well and improved and we got an offer that was the right offer for the club.”

Bowyer went on to express the importance of finding a replacement before the window closes. The Addicks boss said there isn’t a lot to pick from but believes they will be able to find the right man for the job.

“We’ve done the deal for footballing reasons,” he added.

“Macauley now will move on and we’ll look to replace him. That’s going to be important, we’ll have to bring the right person in to replace him, it was definitely the right decision to let Macauley move on.

“We’ve got two weeks with the Ipswich game called off, we’ve got two weeks to bring two strikers in. There isn’t loads out there and we have to pick the right ones. I believe we’ll bring players in that suit the way we want to play and will do well for us.”

