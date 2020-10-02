Speaking to the Southend Echo, Southend United boss Mark Molesley has said that young stars Charlie Kelman and Isaac Hutchinson must remain professional amid links with QPR and Derby County respectively.

As covered here on The72, Southend United youngsters Charlie Kelman and Isaac Hutchinson have both been attracting Championship interest this summer.

While Southend recently rejected a bid from QPR for Kelman, who has also been linked with Swansea City, Hutchinson looks set to make a move to Derby County sooner rather than later.

Now, Molesley has addressed the pair’s situation at Roots Hall. Speaking to the Southend Echo, he tipped both for big futures but insisted that as long as they are at the club, they need to remain professional. He said:

“At the end of the transfer window there will always be a lot of noises that go on but we have to remain professional and so do they. They have to keep working hard for the football club until anything changes.



“Charlie is a great talent with huge potential. He’s another one contracted to the football club and until I’m told otherwise we will be working our hardest with him to help him and the team improve.”

Kelman, an 18-year-old striker, has played 35 times for Southend’s senior side since breaking through their youth ranks. Along the way, he has found the back of the net eight times and become one of the club’s prized assets.

Hutchinson, 20, has been with Southend United for two years. The attacking midfielder, who can also play out on the wing, has played 40 times for the club across all competitions, scoring two goals and providing one assist in the process.

