West Bromwich Albion are still ‘optimistic’ they can complete a deal for Huddersfield Town striker Karlan Grant according to The Athletic’s Steve Madeley.

The Baggies have been chasing Grant for much of this transfer window but discussions have not yet reached an advanced stage for the 23-year-old.

It is no secret that the budget at West Brom is tight due to the financial implications they have suffered due to the Coronavirus pandemic but there is still optimism that an agreement can be reached.

A deal to bring Grant to the Hawthorns would likely be an ‘unusual’ one which could include a large loan sum rather than an immediate permanent deal.

At present there doesn’t seem to be competition from elsewhere for Grant’s signature with West Brom the main club in the running and his preferred destination is the Hawthorns.

West Brom have picked up just one point from their three Premier League games so far and manager Slaven Bilic is keen to recruit at least one striker before the transfer window closes.

Grant scored 19 goals and provided four assists in the 2019/20 campaign for Huddersfield and was the main reason they stayed in the Championship following their flirt with relegation.

He’s yet to feature this season under Carlos Corberan, who has left the forward out of his squad due to the increased speculation surrounding his future.

Grant would be a huge loss to the Terriers but with a player who seemingly doesn’t want to be at the club it would benefit them if an agreement can be reached whereby they can use the loan fee being offered to bring in a replacement.

Would Karlan Grant be a good signing for West Brom?