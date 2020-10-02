Sheffield Wednesday’s interest in West Bromwich Albion striker Kenneth Zohore has been well-documented over recent weeks.

The Owls are keen to further sharpen their attacking options by securing a loan deal for the Danish forward, as per a report by The Athletic.

It is unlikely that Garry Monk’s side can afford a permanent deal for Zohore.

West Brom want to offload him before the end of the transfer window and The Athletic suggest that a loan switch to Hillsborough is the ‘most likely outcome’ for him.

Zohore, who is 26 years old, only joined West Brom last summer and still has three years left on his contract at the Hawthorns.

Zohore scored four goals in 17 games for Slaven Bilic’s side as they were promoted to the Premier League last season.

He moved to England in January 2016 to join Cardiff City from KV Kortrijk and went onto score 24 goals in 101 games for the Bluebirds, helping them gain promotion to the Premier League in 2018 under Neil Warnock.

Prior to his move to Wales, Zohore also had spells at Copenhagen, Fiorentina, Brondby and IFK Goteborg.

A move to Sheffield Wednesday could be on the horizon for him now as they look to lure him to South Yorkshire on a loan deal.

The Owls have already boosted their attacking options by landing Josh Windass, Izzy Brown, Elias Kachunga and Callum Paterson.

In other Wednesday news, they have also been linked with Ross County striker Ross Stewart, as per The72.

