West Bromwich Albion striker Kenneth Zohore is said to be keen on a move to Sheffield Wednesday according to Yorkshire Live.

The striker hasn’t featured for the Baggies this season and is thought to be surplus to requirements at the Hawthorns with Charlie Austin, Hal Robson-Kanu and Callum Robinson all ahead of him in the pecking order for a starting spot.

The Dane is believed to be eager to move to Hillsborough on a season-long loan move although it has been reported that Wednesday are struggling to afford his high wages and that it could prove to be a stumbling block in the transfer.

Derby County have also been linked with a move for Zohore although his preferred choice is said to be Sheffield Wednesday.

Zohore earns around £40,000 a week at West Brom and they are demanding that the Owls pay a large portion of those wages should he make the temporary switch to South Yorkshire.

The striker scored five goals in 20 appearances for West Brom last season as they won promotion to the Premier League but found himself on the periphery of the squad for much of the campaign.

The £8million signing from Cardiff City failed to nail down a spot in Slaven Bilic’s squad after lockdown and a move could be best suited for all parties with it looking unlikely he will receive regular game time in the near future.

Wednesday have signed Callum Paterson this week but boss Garry Monk remains in the market for another striker following the loss of Steven Fletcher who left to join Stoke City.

Zohore can be utilised as a focal point upfront as well as having the ability to score goals at this level and could prove to be a good signing for Wednesday.

Would Kenneth Zohore be a good signing for Sheffield Wednesday?