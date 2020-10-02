Watford have confirmed the sale of striker Luis Javier Suarez on the official club website, announcing that he has completed a move to La Liga side Granada CF in a deal that is expected to be worth in excess of £10m.

After three years with Watford, Colombian striker Luis Javier Suarez has completed a move away from the club. After a thoroughly successful spell on loan in Spain with Real Zaragoza, La Liga side Granada CF have snapped Suarez up on a permanent deal.

Watford confirmed the sale of Suarez on Friday morning, revealing the deal is expected to see them net more than £10m. Granada confirmed that Suarez has put pen to paper on a five-year deal with the club in their own announcement, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2025.

Suarez’s stock has risen massively over the course of the past year or so, becoming a star performer for Real Zaragoza while on loan in La Liga 2. He scored 19 goals in 39 games for the club, laying on six assists as well.

In his three years on the books at Watford, Suarez didn’t make any senior appearances for the club. He spent three spells out on loan with Real Vallodolid, Gimnastic and the earlier mentioned Zaragoza.

