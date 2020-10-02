Sheffield United are being linked with a move for AFC Bournemouth defender Diego Rico, according to The Sun (printed edition, 2.10.20, page 55).

The Blades are in the hunt for defensive reinforcements following an injury sustained by Jack O’Connell.

Rico, who is 27 years old, fits the bill for Chris Wilder’s side and can play as either a left-back or centre-back. He is valued at £7.2 million on Transfermarkt.

Sheffield United could try and lure the Spaniard back to the Premier League with Bournemouth now in the Championship.

Rico joined the Cherries in 2018 and has since made 48 appearances for them in all competitions.

He had previously spent his career to date in Spain before his move to England.

The left-sided defender started out at Real Zaragoza and went onto play 109 times for his local side before switching to Leganes in 2016.

Rico then made 58 appearances in La Liga before Bournemouth forked out £13.5 million to lure him to the Premier League.

Sheffield United have so far managed to sign Max Lowe, Jayden Bogle and Oliver Burke in this transfer window and have their sights set on securing more deals before the deadline.

They are in need of another defender and have also been linked with Huddersfield Town’s Terence Kongolo and Preston North End’s Ben Davies.

However, Rico could be the man for the Blades to fill the void left by O’Connell’s injury and it will be interesting to see if Wilder’s men make a move for him.

Should Sheffield United move for Rico?