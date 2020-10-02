Following on from our Top 10 Championship players on EA Sports FIFA 21, here are the Top 10 League One players on the newest instalment in the FIFA video game franchise.

The Championship players saw a mix of just five teams’ players, whereas the League One top 10 sees a wider variation of clubs:

10. James Henry (Oxford United) – Rating: 69

The 31-year old former Wolves winger has seen his rating increase from last year by one, following his impressive 14 goals and 12 assists last season.

9. Lee Evans (Wigan Athletic) – Rating: 69

There was a mass exodus of players following Wigan’s relegation from the Championship but Evans remained at the DW. He breaks into the top 10 with a 69 rating.

8. Reece James (Doncaster Rovers) – Rating: 69

James was one of the best full-backs in the league last year and seen his rating increase from a 68 to a 69 this FIFA.

7. Liam Bridcutt (Lincoln City) – Rating: 69

Bridcutt has come a long way since his gold rated 75 card for Leeds in FIFA 17 but maintains his 69 rating from last years game.

6. Richard Keogh (Milton Keynes Dons) – Rating: 69

The former-Derby County captain has seen a drop down in league and drop down in rating, decreasing by two.

5. Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth) – Rating: 69

Curtis has seen his rating increase every year since he was first on the game, and FIFA 21 is no different. The winger impressed last season with 14 goals and eight assists to his name.

4. Ben Whiteman (Doncaster Rovers) – Rating: 70

The midfielder is the second Doncaster player in the top 10 and narrowly misses out on the joint-top spot.

3. Jordy de Wijs (Hull City) – Rating: 71

Surprisingly Hull’s only inclusion in the top 10, de Wijs remains a 71 following the tigers’ relegation from the second tier last season.

2. Dillon Phillips (Charlton Athletic) – Rating: 71

Phillips is being touted by several Championship clubs including Bournemouth, Middlesbrough and Birmingham but he remains at the Valley. He narrowly misses out on first place based on in-game stats.

1. Aiden McGeady (Sunderland) – Rating: 71

McGeady retains top spot for the second year running and is the only 5* skiller in the division. The Sunderland winger scored six and assisted two last season as the Black Cats narrowly missed out on the Play-Offs.