According to a report from Swedish news outlet Expressen, Ligue 1 side Nimes Olympique are set to sign Bristol City winger Niclas Eliasson, amid heavy interest from Celtic.

Eliasson looks to be on his way out of Ashton Gate this summer having fallen down the pecking order under Dean Holden. Now, it has been claimed that he will not be joining Celtic, with a move to France on the cards.

As per a report from Eliasson’s native Sweden, Ligue 1 side Nimes Olympique are set to bring the Bristol City man in on a permanent deal. Expressen says that a deal will cost Nimes Olympique 25 million Swedish Krona, which comes to just over £2m.

With the Robins, Eliasson has played 95 times in three years, netting seven goals and laying on an impressive 21 assists. A year remains on his contract with the club so a sale this transfer window means the club will not be risking losing him for nothing at the end of the season.

With the Robins, Eliasson has played 95 times in three years, netting seven goals and laying on an impressive 21 assists. A year remains on his contract with the club so a sale this transfer window means the club will not be risking losing him for nothing at the end of the season.

