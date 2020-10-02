Crystal Palace have ‘stepped up’ their interest in Brentford starlet Said Benrahma, as per Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 2.10.20, 10.19).

The Eagles are looking to land the Algerian international before the end of the transfer window.

Brentford are facing a real battle to keep him at the club with interest from the Premier League.

Benrahma, who is 25 years old, helped Thomas Frank’s side get to the Championship Play-Off final last season by scoring 17 goals in all competitions.

Crystal Palace are in the hunt for some more attacking reinforcements over the coming weeks and have identified him as a key target.

Benrahma joined Brentford two years ago from French Ligue 1 side Nice for a fee of just £1.5 million and is now seen as one of the brightest talents outside of the top flight.

He started his career with spells as a youngster at NRB Bethioua, Balma SC and Colomiers before Nice snapped him up in 2013. He soon became a regular for their reserve side and later went on to make 18 appearances for their first-team, scoring three times.

Benrahma was shipped out on loan to Angers, Gazelec Ajaccio and LB Chateauroux before Brentford spotted him and brought him to London in 2018.

Their transfer policy has paid dividends with Benrahma once again and they will make a hefty profit on him when he does eventually leave them.

In other Bees news, their rumoured target Yasser Larouci is set to leave Liverpool, as per The72.

