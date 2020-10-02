The latest instalment of EA Sports FIFA gets released this week and many are eager to see exactly what ratings their team’s players have this time around.

Here are the top 10 players in the EFL Championship on FIFA 21:

10. Said Benrahma (Brentford) – Rating: 77

Benrahma’s stellar season last time out has seen the Algerian jump from silver to gold, improving on his 74 rated card on FIFA 20.

9. Diego Rico (AFC Bournemouth) – Rating: 77

Rico cemented himself as Bournemouth’s first-choice left-back in the Premier League last season and similarly sees his rating boosted from a 74 silver to a 77 gold.

8. Jefferson Lerma (AFC Bournemouth) – Rating: 77

Bournemouth’s record signing drops from a 79 to a 77 but still breaks into the top 10 highest rated players in the division.

7. Joshua King (AFC Bournemouth) – Rating: 77

6 goals in all competitions last season means Joshua King has dropped from a 79 to a 77. But he still remains the best forward in the division according to FIFA 21.

6. Wayne Rooney (Derby County) – Rating: 77

A lot has happened since Rooney was 90 rated back in FIFA 12, but he still maintains his gold status in this instalment.

5. Emiliano Buendia (Norwich City) – Rating: 77

Buendia managed one goal and seven assists last season in the top flight and keeps his 77 rating from FIFA 20.

4. Etienne Capoue (Watford) – Rating: 78

Dropped two ratings from an 80 despite being one of Watford’s better players last season.

3. Ismaila Sarr (Watford) – Rating: 78

Although he may not be a Championship player for much longer, Ismaila Sarr remains in the second division and is the third best player according to EA Sports.

2. Ben Foster (Watford) – Rating: 79

Foster is the only goalkeeper in the top 10 with the only other gold shotstopper in the league being Norwich’s Tim Krul.

1. Gerard Deulofeu (Watford) – Rating: 80

Another player who may not remain at Watford much longer is Gerard Deulofeu. But as things stand he is currently the highest rated in the Championship on FIFA 21.