Sheffield United are interested in Preston North End defender Ben Davies, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke on Twitter (see tweet below).

The Blades are looking for cover for the injured Jack O’Connell and could hand the Lilywhites man a Premier League move.

Davies, who is 25 years old, has been a key player for Preston over the past three years and is highly thought of at Deepdale.

He has been linked with Premier League moves over the past 12 months and has caught Sheffield United’s eye now with a couple of weeks left of the domestic transfer window.

Davies can play as either a centre-half or left-back so would be a useful acquisition for Chris Wilder’s side.

He was born in Barrow and joined the Preston as a youngster before rising up through their youth ranks. He made his senior debut against Coventry City in a League One clash in January 2013 at the age of 17.

Davies was loaned out to York City, Tranmere Rovers, Southport, Newport County and Fleetwood Town to gain some first team experience in his early career.

He has since gone on to make 126 appearances for the Lilywhites and establish himself as one of their most valuable assets.

