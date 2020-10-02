According to the Lancashire Telegraph, Middlesbrough are interested in bringing Manchester City attacking midfielder Patrick Roberts back to the Riverside this season.

Roberts is seen as surplus to requirements at the Etihad Stadium and will be loaned out this transfer window. The report says Middlesbrough are keen to re-sign the player who spent the second half of last season on loan at the North-East club.

The 23-year old only played seven times for Boro, scoring one goal, but impressed in his short spell at the Riverside. His stint at the club was marred by injury for the majority, but he showed his quality in flashes and helped Middlesbrough keep their place in the Championship.

Having signed for Manchester City from Fulham in 2015 he has only played once for the Cityzens and has been loaned out on four separate occasions.

He spent two years at Scottish giants Celtic, scoring 15 in 55 league games before making the switch to Girona in Spain. He moved to Norwich for the first half of the 2019-20 season but only played three games in six months. He then secured a loan deal at Middlesbrough in January 2020.

The Lancashire Telegraph state that Boro boss Neil Warnock is eyeing up another four transfers between now and transfer deadline day next week.

Injuries to defenders may mean the 71-year old is looking for reinforcements for their back line, but it is believed he is prioritising a creative player in the hope of scoring more goals this time around.