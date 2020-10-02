Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has not ruled out the possibility of some more signings, as per a report by Luton Today.

The Hatters’ pursuit of potential new acquisitions before the end of the transfer window are ongoing.

Luton are also not expecting to sell any players between now and the transfer deadline.

Luton have signed the likes of Jordan Clark, Tom Lockyer and Rhys Norrington-Davies this summer and could add some more new faces over the coming weeks.

Jones has said, as per Luton Today: “It’s all ongoing, it’s a very difficult window in terms of bringing people in. We are trying, we know who we want, it’s just about trying to get those over the line.

“If we can’t do it, fine, but if we can, we realise it is a very precarious market, Covid is still rife, who knows what is going to happen? Lockdown’s are (possibly) on the horizon, who knows? So it is very, very difficult, we’re being very diligent in our work and we want to get the right ones in. When I get my players in I will (be happy).”

Luton have made a solid start to the new Championship season and the signings they have made have all slotted in nicely into their squad.

The Hatters have won three and lost one out of their opening three league games and take on Wycombe Wanderers at Kenilworth Road tomorrow. They will be eager to bounce back from last weekend’s defeat to rivals Watford.

Will Luton sign anyone else?