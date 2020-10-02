Birmingham City midfielder Gary Gardner is happy at the club amid links to AFC Bournemouth, as per a report by Birmingham Live.

It appears the Blues man is going nowhere despite rumours of a switch to a fellow Championship side.

Aitor Karanka has made no secret that his side are looking to reduce their squad size over the coming weeks. However, Gardner looks to be staying.

It has been a busy summer for the Midlands side, having brought in the likes of George Friend, Adam Clayton, Neil Etheridge, Jon Toral, Scott Hogan and Mikel San Jose, amongst others.

They are now keen to get some players off their books, with players such as David Davis, Agus Medina and Miguel Fernandez potential candidates to depart.

On Gardner’s situation, Karanka said, as per Birmingham Live: “I was joking with him Tuesday or yesterday, telling him that it was [the] start of training and he had brought a basket and I thought to go to Bournemouth and he said ‘No, he is better here’.

“I don’t care because he is a good player, his brother is working with us and he is working really, really well so I am really pleased with him here.”

Birmingham are unbeaten so far in the new Championship season, with a win and two draws. They travel to the Bet365 Stadium on Sunday to take on Stoke City.

In other Blues news, they were linked with Tottenham Hotspur winger Jack Clarke but aren’t expected to pursue a deal for him, as per The72.

